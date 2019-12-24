Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 259.29 ($3.41).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Investec reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 239.20 ($3.15) on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 151.80 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.17.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

