Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MNLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

MNLO stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.02. Menlo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNLO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

