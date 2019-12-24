Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MTOR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $23.47 on Friday. Meritor has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. Meritor’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $352,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Meritor by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Meritor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meritor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Meritor by 214,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

