Metaverse ETP Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $26.47 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00004659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Bitfinex, QBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.12 or 0.01757534 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054232 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,248,715 coins and its circulating supply is 77,248,610 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, RightBTC, HitBTC, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, QBTC, Coinsuper and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

