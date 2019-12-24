MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.91

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 5323500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MFA shares. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.51.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. MFA FINL INC/SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Also, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $521,967.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 1,832.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,204,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 19.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,499,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 13.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,219,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 47.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,071,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 994,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.