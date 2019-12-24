Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Financial Contrast

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 4.93% 8.93% 5.44% Microsoft 31.66% 39.14% 14.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Microsoft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Where Food Comes From and Microsoft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A Microsoft 0 0 30 1 3.03

Microsoft has a consensus target price of $162.11, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Given Microsoft’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Where Food Comes From and Microsoft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $17.80 million 2.33 $800,000.00 N/A N/A Microsoft $125.84 billion 9.54 $39.24 billion $4.75 33.14

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Where Food Comes From.

Risk & Volatility

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microsoft beats Where Food Comes From on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc. provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education. The company also sells hardware; and develops software and provides services related to sustainability measurement and benchmarking, traceability, verification, and certification to the food and agriculture industries. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. The company's Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform; and enterprise services, including premier support and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provides training and certification to developers and IT professionals. Its More Personal Computing segment offers Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, and MSN display advertising; devices comprising Surface, PC accessories, and other intelligent devices; Xbox hardware and software and services; and Bing and Bing Ads search advertising. It markets its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers; and online and Microsoft retail stores. Microsoft Corporation has collaboration with E.ON, NIIT Technologies Ltd., and CUNA Mutual Group; strategic alliance with Nielsen Holdings plc and PAREXEL International Corp.; and a strategic collaboration with Mastercard Incorporated. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.