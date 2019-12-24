Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 55,149 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $549.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.95. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.38% and a negative net margin of 1,303.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

