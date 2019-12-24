Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315,064 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.65% of Nymox Pharmaceutical worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NYMX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYMX opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

