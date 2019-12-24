Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.05% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth about $30,852,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 559,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 265,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 141,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 125,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.