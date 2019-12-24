Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,537 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $995,211,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $717,968,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $181,569,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $180,868,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $103,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $48.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.