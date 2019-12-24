Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 126,427 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Global Cord Blood worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 2.3% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 259,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 28.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 899,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,826,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CO opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. Global Cord Blood Corp has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $585.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Global Cord Blood from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Cord Blood from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

