Millennium Management LLC Has $727,000 Stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fastly news, President Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,078.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,376 shares of company stock worth $12,741,946 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.