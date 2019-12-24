Millennium Management LLC Has $758,000 Holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 715,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Telecom during the second quarter worth about $2,345,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in China Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in China Telecom by 845.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,451 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in China Telecom by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.95.

NYSE CHA opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

China Telecom Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

