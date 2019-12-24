Millennium Management LLC Invests $760,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.95.

Shares of UBER opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $115,583,244.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at $413,077,056.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,530,823 shares of company stock worth $1,781,693,875 over the last 90 days.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

