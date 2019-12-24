Millennium Management LLC Purchases 113,291 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 821.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,291 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ribbon Communications worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,956,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 98,365 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,264,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 463,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 123,368 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,141,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 131,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth $3,278,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. National Securities downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $318.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.