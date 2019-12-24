Millennium Management LLC Purchases 288,171 Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 794.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,171 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.71% of HC2 worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HC2 by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in HC2 during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HC2 by 11.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 512,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 54,024 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 30.0% during the third quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 945,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 218,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCHC shares. ValuEngine raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.31. HC2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HC2 had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.78 million. Research analysts predict that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

