Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 54,698 American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,698 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Software by 206.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Software news, insider James R. Mcguone sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $148,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $45,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $141,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $900,983 over the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

AMSWA stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $471.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 0.53.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

