Millennium Management LLC Sells 230,830 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 230,830 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,333,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $13,183,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NYSE KRP opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.94 million, a P/E ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.