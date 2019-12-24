Millennium Management LLC Sells 290,590 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,590 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 61,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $387.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTY. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. Also, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $64,460.00. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

