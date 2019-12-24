Millennium Management LLC Sells 42,617 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,617 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 57.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the third quarter worth $502,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 491.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after acquiring an additional 149,011 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series C news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.47 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 326.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.39 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

