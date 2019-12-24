Millennium Management LLC Sells 76,111 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $206,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.73%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,083 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $58,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,748 shares of company stock worth $135,074 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

