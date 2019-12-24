Mincoin (MNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $133,315.00

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Mincoin has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $133,315.00 and $1.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mincoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00554900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008584 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Mincoin

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,099,819 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.