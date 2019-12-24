Minnova (CVE:MCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Minnova Corp (CVE:MCI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 35500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.00.

Minnova Company Profile (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Nokomis and PL properties located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.