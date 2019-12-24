Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

MOBL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $531.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileiron news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 384,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 455,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 17.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 1,740.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 56.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

