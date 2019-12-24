Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MODN. ValuEngine lowered Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

NYSE:MODN opened at $35.29 on Friday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $106,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,006,134.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $109,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Model N by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Model N by 68.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

