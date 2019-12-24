Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.69 and a 200 day moving average of $134.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $1,511,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,405 shares of company stock worth $6,703,341. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 30.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

