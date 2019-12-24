Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.11.

MOH opened at $136.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average of $130.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 515.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

