MonaCoin Hits Market Cap of $52.79 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $52.79 million and $675,169.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00010784 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bitbank, Fisco and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,452.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.01748067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.02574108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00555240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00642257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010966 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00022918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00053898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00383462 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, QBTC, Zaif, Upbit, Fisco, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bitbank and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

