Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to post sales of $41.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.71 million and the highest is $42.33 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. reported sales of $39.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full-year sales of $169.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.69 million to $174.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $222.56 million, with estimates ranging from $185.54 million to $284.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.62. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,961 shares of company stock worth $295,290 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

