Monolith (TKN) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Monolith has a market cap of $6.10 million and $3,374.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Monolith has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.09 or 0.06053239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.