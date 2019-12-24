MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MFSF. BidaskClub lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. MutualFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $342.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $818,644.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,887.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon L. Ferguson sold 5,500 shares of MutualFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $215,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,102 shares of company stock worth $1,558,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in MutualFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 367.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

