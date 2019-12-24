NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Financial Review

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) and Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp 26.40% 14.41% 1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NASB Financial and Cortland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and Cortland Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $43.17 million N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp $33.46 million 2.72 $8.84 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cortland Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; asset management services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 4, 2019, it operated through 14 offices located in the Summit, Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, and Ashtabula counties in Northeast Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

