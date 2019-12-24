Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Sells $18,465.00 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $18,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,337.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $3,769,000.00.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.40. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 74.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 1,562.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Natera by 4,307.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,314,000 after buying an additional 1,995,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Natera by 1,149.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,199,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after buying an additional 1,103,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

