Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital cut Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NLS stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $11.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 137.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nautilus by 58.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

