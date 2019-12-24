Neblio Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Neblio has a market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $161,656.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin and Binance. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00021822 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00009845 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,857,394 coins and its circulating supply is 15,227,788 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

