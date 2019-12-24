Nebulas Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, BCEX and Neraex. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $19.03 million and $2.44 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.06015321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001913 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 70,839,155 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, LBank, Allcoin, BCEX, Huobi and Neraex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

