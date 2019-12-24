Nectar (NEC) Trading Down 32% This Week

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $50.98 and $5.60. Nectar has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $104.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00059331 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00083994 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000871 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00066256 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,409.28 or 0.99719501 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Nectar Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $50.98 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.