Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Neptune Wellness Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NEPT opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 187.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 112,241 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

