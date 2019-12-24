NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 192,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of NewLink Genetics worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NewLink Genetics by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 330,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,927,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 205,652 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewLink Genetics by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewLink Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLNK stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. NewLink Genetics Corp has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 6,423.69%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewLink Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

