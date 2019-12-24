Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.03

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $41.87, with a volume of 36155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.49.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $141,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,138,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $28,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,927.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.