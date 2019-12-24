Nexa Resources SA Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Nexa Resources in a report released on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.86 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nexa Resources by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

