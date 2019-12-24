Nexo Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.78 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $0.0925 or 0.00001235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, YoBit, Mercatox and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $51.78 million and $9.09 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00182676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01171762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00118721 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Hotbit, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Allbit, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, DDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

