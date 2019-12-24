NIO (NIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NIO (NYSE:NIO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, December 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 152.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3180.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($57.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect NIO to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. NIO has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.20 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.