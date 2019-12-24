NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) Insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) Buys 1,700 Shares

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,650 ($32,425.68).

Shares of LON:NMC opened at GBX 1,779.50 ($23.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,325.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,395.45. NMC Health PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMC. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMC Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on NMC Health from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,607.75 ($47.46).

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

