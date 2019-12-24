Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Noble Energy stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover bought 12,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Noble Energy by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

