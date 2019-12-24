Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 425.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 493,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth $334,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 631,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 569,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.