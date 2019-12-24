Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.08

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 3736000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

NAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $706.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.03 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 186.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 135.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,016,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

