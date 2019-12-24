North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. ValuEngine downgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,134. The company has a market cap of $323.56 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.34 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 135,869 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 74,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.