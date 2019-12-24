Northcoast Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 19th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

NYSE:FDS opened at $267.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.67. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $188.31 and a one year high of $305.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $288,506.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,558 shares of company stock worth $898,846. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 178.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

