Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 40000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile (CVE:SUP)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that includes 202 mining claims covering an area of 442,669 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

